Dubai Golden Visa for outstanding educators – Who can apply and when nominations open

Dubai Golden Visa for outstanding educators – Who can apply ...

UAE Guide

Outstanding educators at private schools, nurseries and universities can be nominated for a 10-year Golden Visa – here are the eligibility criteria, documents required and annual application window

The Golden Visa scheme for outstanding educators has been in place since October 5, 2024, and has received applications from more than 835 educators since its launch. Stock image used for illustrative purposes only. Photo credit: Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels

Dubai: If you are an educator in Dubai who has made outstanding contributions to the emirate’s private education sector, you may be eligible to apply for the 10-year Golden Visa.

Marking the World Teachers’ Day on October 5, a select group of outstanding educators have benefited from Dubai’s Golden Visa initiative, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

However, the Golden Visa scheme for outstanding educators has already been in place since October 5, 2024, and has received applications from more than 835 educators since its launch.

If you too would like to apply for a Golden Visa nomination for outstanding contributions to Dubai’s education sector, here is all you need to know.

Who can apply?

According to the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), which oversees the private education sector in Dubai, the Golden Visa for outstanding educators is available to:

School principals and leaders

Early childhood centre (ECC) managers

Academic heads of higher education institutions

Teachers (from schools and ECCs)

Full-time faculty and senior administrative leaders at higher education institutions

Eligibility criteria

However, to apply for the Golden Visa you will need to ensure that you fulfil the eligibility criteria, as laid out by KHDA.

Category 1: ECC managers, principals and academic heads at higher education institutions:

Academic heads at higher education institutions must

- have an advanced degree (e.g. PhD, professional doctorate, master’s) or relevant professional qualifications (e.g. CPA, professional fellowships)

- provide evidence of contributions to research, including published research in reputable journals, research grants and collaborations, consultative reports, or creative work/exhibitions

For school principals

- Must have improved the school’s rating to Good or better in the Dubai Schools Inspections Bureau (DSIB) annual inspections.

- Must have maintained or further improved this rating.

Must provide clear evidence of improved student outcomes, including academic progress, and graduation outcomes.

Leadership impact and feedback: Positive feedback from students, parents, staff, and other stakeholders about the principal's leadership and the overall school environment.

Recognition and awards: Must have received a prestigious education award, must have improved the school’s rating to Good or better in the DSIB annual inspections, maintained or further improved this rating or received recognition through grants, competitions, or fellowships.

Must receive a formal nomination from the school’s board of governors, citing exceptional leadership and specific reasons for the nomination.

Community work: Demonstrate positive contribution to the wider community through educational projects, partnerships, or social initiatives.

Category 2: Teachers and faculty

Teachers from schools and ECCs, and faculty of higher education institutions are eligible for the Golden Visa based on the following criteria:

For HEIs (Higher Education Institutions) only: Must have an advanced degree (e.g. PhD, professional doctorate, master’s) or relevant professional qualifications (e.g. CPA, professional fellowships).

Professional excellence: The teacher must provide a nomination from the principal with board of governors’ approval and endorsement, evidence of student success in internal and external examinations and assessments and positive feedback from students, parents and school leadership indicating satisfaction with their teaching performance.

Faculty at HEIs must provide evidence of contributions to research, including published research in reputable journals, research grants and collaborations, consultative reports, or creative work/exhibitions

Support for key student groups: Teachers must provide evidence of demonstrated success in improving the academic performance of Emirati students, demonstrated success in supporting the academic and social development of Students of Determination.

Recognition and awards: Must have received a prestigious education award – either a national education award like the Hamdan Award or similar, or an international education award, like the Global Teacher Prize or similar, or recognition through grants, competitions, or fellowships.

Community work: Must have contributed to the school community or the wider community through educational or social initiatives.

Required documents

To apply for the Golden Visa, you must submit:

Curriculum Vitae (CV) and a recent professional photograph

KHDA school rating reports (for principals)

Award certificates

Survey results and testimonials from students and parents

Staff testimonials (for principals, ECC managers, and academic heads)

Evidence of community involvement

Documentation showing improved student outcomes

Recommendation and nomination letters from the board of governors

Submission format requirements:

Use clear titles for each file and photograph

All documents must be submitted in PDF format

Photographs must be submitted in high-resolution PNG, JPEG or PDF

How do I start the application process?

The process begins with a nomination from your institution. Speak with the head of your educational institution about your interest. If they support your application, they will initiate the nomination process through the KHDA’s e-system.

Review process

Once the application is submitted, this is the review process in place:

Applications will be evaluated by a dedicated internal committee at each educational institution.

Committee recommendations will be forwarded to KHDA via the e-services system

KHDA will review and coordinate with the relevant authorities

Eligible educators will be informed of the successful outcome of their application

What happens after my nomination is approved?

Once your nomination is approved, you will receive a message instructing you to approach the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) to continue the Golden Visa process through their authorised outlets.

How long is the Golden Visa valid for?

The Golden Visa is valid for 10 years and is renewable if the eligibility criteria continue to be met.

How long does it take to process the Golden Visa application?

The process typically takes 45 working days from the time all required documentation is submitted and approved.

Is there a specific window to apply?

Yes, ECCs, schools, and higher education institutions will be able to nominate eligible educators from mid-October until mid-December every year, according to the KHDA.