Dubai nol card guide 2026: Which card should you get, how much does it cost and where can you use it?

Dubai nol card guide 2026: Which card should you get, how mu...

UAE Guide

Silver, Gold, Personal or Red Ticket? From fares and top-ups to travel passes and discounts, here’s everything you need to know about using a nol card in Dubai

The nol card is the public transportation card in Dubai offered by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and allows you to use the Dubai bus, Metro, tram or water taxi.

New to Dubai’s public transportation system. The easiest way to get around the city is by getting the right nol card.

The nol card is the public transportation card in Dubai offered by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and allows you to use the Dubai bus, Metro, tram or water taxi.

But which card works best for you and how can you get one? Here’s all you need to know.

Where can I use a nol card?

The nol card can be used to pay for:

Dubai Metro

Dubai Tram

Dubai Bus

Water transport: Dubai Ferry, abra, water taxi or water bus

Palm Monorail (except for the red ticket)

Apart from using it for public transport, nol cards are also accepted as a mode of payment at:

RTA taxis

Paid parking machines

Some petrol stations

Supermarkets and grocery stores (always check with the cashier if they accept nol card payments)

Some Dubai Museums

Park entrances (Za’abeel, Mushrif, Mamzar and Creek Park)

Different types of nol cards

1. nol red ticket

This is the one-time ticket that you can opt for if you are only planning to use public transport once in a while.

You can purchase the nol ticket at any Metro station or at a bus stop which has a ticket vending machine. However, when you buy the ticket, make sure you clearly mention the trip you wish to make, as the amount you’ll need to pay will depend on how many ‘zones’ you will cover.

It is important to note that you cannot use the red ticket to travel on the Palm Monorail.

Cost: AED 2 + transport charges for your trip

Validity: 90 days or 10 trips

2. nol silver card

This is the first tier nol card, which allows you to top-up and pay for using public transport services in Dubai.

You can purchase this card at any of the nol ticket offices in Dubai, which can easily be found at a Metro station near you.

You can top-up your silver card with a maximum amount of AED1,000. This limit is for unregistered, or anonymous cards. If you’d like to register your card using your Emirates ID, you can do so at the ticket counters, which will allow you to top up the card to a maximum limit of AED 5,000.

Cost: AED 25 (includes AED19 e-purse value)

Validity: Five years

3. nol blue card

The blue card is a personalised nol card, which is linked to your Emirates ID and can be extremely useful in cases where you might lose your card and wish to block it, so that it is not misused, or if you wish to apply for public transport discounts as a student or senior citizen.

It also has a higher top-up limit of AED 5,000. You can apply for the card through ticket counters at Metro stations or apply for one online: https://nol.rta.ae/manage-nol-card/apply-nol-card

Cost: AED 70 (includes AED 20 e-purse value)

Validity: Five years

4. nol Gold card

The Gold card allows you to access the Gold cabin in Dubai Metro and Tram, the fares for which are double that of the regular fare. You can top up the Gold Card for a maximum limit of AED 1,000 for an unregistered card, and AED 5,000 for a registered card.

Cost: AED 25 (includes AED19 e-purse value)

Validity: Five years

How are fares calculated?

The cost of your trip is calculated based on the number of zones your cross. Dubai’s public transport system is divided into seven zones.

RTA's zone map

The total fare of your trip is calculated on the following basis:

Tier 1 (T1): Travel within one zone, or cross two zones where the total distance is less than 3km.

Tier 2 (T2): Your journey starts in one zone and ends in a neighbouring zone.

Tier 3 (T3): Your journey crosses three or more zones.

Regular Class fares:

Tier 1: Dh3

Tier 2: Dh5

Tier 3: Dh7.50

Gold Class fares:

Tier 1: Dh6

Tier 2: Dh10

Tier 3: Dh15

Can I switch from a bus to a Metro within the same zone for free?

Each nol card or ticket allows commuters three free transfers between two modes of public transport, such as Metro to Tram, Metro to bus, or Tram to bus.

According to the RTA, you need to ensure that you make the switch from one mode of transport to the other within a period of 30 minutes for it to be counted as part of the same trip.