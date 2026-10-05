Dubai Police eCrime Hub: How to report cybercrime online, recover from scams and protect yourself

UAE Guide

The dedicated portal at ecrimehub.gov.ae offers resources for individuals, families, seniors, tourists and children. Here's how to use it to report a cybercrime in minutes, 24/7

The authorities’ eCrime Hub is an example of how the city is proactively addressing cybercrime. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash

Dubai: Cybercrime is evolving rapidly around the world, but the Dubai Police’s defence systems are evolving faster.

The authorities’ eCrime Hub – a dedicated portal that empowers individuals to recognise, prevent, and report cybercrimes with confidence – is an example of how the city is proactively addressing cybercrime.

Here’s everything you need to know about the eCrime Hub, and how to report cybercrime online in Dubai.

What is the eCrime Hub?

Launched in July 2025 by the e-crimes and cybersecurity department of the General Department of Criminal Investigation at Dubai Police, the eCrime Hub’s primary aim is to educate and provide resources to the public for cybercrime awareness.

It also features a Report and Recover section that guides individuals on what to do if they fall victim to fraud, gives them a simple way to report cybercrimes, and offers tips on how to restore cybersecurity after their device has been compromised.

What are the key features of the eCrime Hub?

The eCrime Hub highlights that awareness is the first step to prevention. It works with residents to achieve four key objectives:

Prevent online scams and fraud.

Encourage safe digital habits.

Provide direct support in case of cybercrime.

Make reporting a cybercrime fast and stress-free.

Who can benefit from the eCrime Hub?

The platform offers demographic-specific information that is useful when you come across suspicious activity in your daily digital experiences. The eCrime Hub offers resources for:

Individuals: Essential cybersecurity practices for personal protection, helping you safeguard your digital identity and personal data from common threats, like phishing, smishing (SMS phishing), and fake job scams.

Families: Helping families browse, chat, and stream safely with basic cybersecurity best practices. Learn how to implement essential security measures across all your personal devices, and learn about vishing (voice phishing), bank and one-time password (OTP) scams, and what immediate action you should take if you face such incidents.

Seniors: Simplified explanations and easy-to-follow safety tips for seniors so they can protect their personal information from fraudsters and stay safe online. Tips include how to create strong passwords, how to distinguish between fraudulent shopping websites and real ones, and how to recognise scam delivery notifications that are designed to steal information.

Children and teens: Age-appropriate guidance to help young people navigate the digital world safely and responsibly. The eCrime Hub teaches young people to adopt secure practices when navigating websites, and informs them about social engineering, or the psychological manipulation techniques often used to trick people into revealing confidential information, among other topics.

Tourists: Essential cybersecurity tips for visitors to stay safe while enjoying Dubai’s digital services and attractions. They are offered advice on how to protect themselves from identity theft, and key warning signs to look out for (like suspicious ‘free’ public Wi-Fi networks).

Home and field workers: Learn to stay safe online if you work remotely, and discover ways to protect your phone, money, and personal information. Topics include how to protect your accounts with advanced authentication methods and multi-layered security, how to set up secure remote working protocols, with information on malware designed to steal information or damage devices.

How to ‘Report and Recover’ from cyberattacks

Despite learning about how cybercrimes occur, you may fall victim to a cyberattack. The authorities urge you to act fast and smart when trouble strikes – head to the Report and Recover section of the eCrime Hub.

This useful platform offers the following solutions:

Learn how to officially report cybercrimes.

Understand the immediate steps to take if you've been scammed.

Discover practical recovery strategies for individuals and businesses.

Get special guidance for residents, tourists, and organisations.

Receive direct contact options for the Dubai Police eCrime Division.

Access an easy way to report suspicious websites, domains, and phone numbers.

What should I do if I face a cyberattack?

The eCrime Hub outlines the following steps to take, when faced with a cyberattack:

Step 1 – Assess: If something feels suspicious, stop and think before clicking any links or sharing your information. Trust your instincts. If it seems strange, it probably should not be clicked.

Step 2 – Gather evidence: Take screenshots or save evidence of the suspicious activity, whether messages, emails, or unusual transactions. This helps the Dubai Police investigate.

Step 3 – Report the incident: Report the incident promptly to Dubai Police via eCrime Hub. Don't delay, as your report could prevent the next attack.

Step 4 – Protect yourself: Never reply to suspicious emails or messages. Don't click links or download attachments from unknown sources.

How do I report a cybercrime?

The eCrime Hub allows you to report a cybercrime online, instantly. Follow these steps to do so:

Visit ecrimehub.gov.ae or ecrime.ae. On the top-right, in the Menu bar, click on the green ‘Report’ button. Alternatively, you can navigate to the ‘Report and Recover’ tab and select ‘Report eCrime’.

Fill out the form with details of the incident.

It’s best to ensure you have evidence, such as screenshots of messages, websites, profiles, receipts or emails. You can upload your evidence to help validate your concerns.

Provide personal details by entering your full name, Emirates ID, and your contact information.

Submit your report.

The service is available 24/7 and based on the nature of the report, it will be transferred immediately to the relevant department for prompt action.