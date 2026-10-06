Moving to Dubai for work? 6 things every jobseeker must know before they arrive

UAE Guide

From working on a tourist visa being illegal to documents that must be attested before you land, here's what the UAE Labour Law says

Before you pack your bags, ensure your understanding of the UAE Labour Law, and its associated regulations and penalties, is clear. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Pexels

Dubai: Dubai is calling. You might be ready for a new chapter of life, and are heading to the city to look for a job. Or perhaps you already have an offer letter in hand, and you’re preparing to make a move.

Whatever the case may be, before you pack your bags, ensure your understanding of the UAE Labour Law, and its associated regulations and penalties, is clear.

Here is our curated list of things all jobseekers should know before coming to Dubai:

‎1. You cannot work on a visit or tourist visa

Being in the country on a visit or tourist visa doesn’t automatically mean you have been given permission to work, by the authorities. In fact, it’s the opposite.

The UAE imposes strict rules and heavy penalties against working on a visit or tourist visa – whether the work is paid or unpaid, trial shift- or commission-based. Article 5 of Federal Decree-Law No. 29 of 2021 states that individuals must not “engage in any activity or work except in accordance with the legislation in force in the state”. Article 6 of the Cabinet Resolution No. (65) of 2022 further states that a person “may not work with or without pay unless the foreigner obtains a license to do so from the competent authority”.

Musa Dayani, a Dubai-based public relations officer, said the penalties for both employers and employees starts from Dh50,000 in such situations. Employees also risk deportation and a labour ban, while employers can face fines of up to Dh1 million, as well as imprisonment.

2. You cannot receive a UAE residence visa before coming to the country

A recruiter offering to issue or sell you a finalised UAE residence visa while you are still abroad, is a surefire sign of a scam.

According to MOHRE’s website, a residence visa cannot be processed for applicants outside the UAE – you must first enter the country with a valid entry permit, and finalise the process in person, with a medical fitness test and biometrics collection for your Emirates ID.

This is why, in August this year, the Anti‑Fraud Centre at Dubai Police's General Department of Criminal Investigation launched its ‘Be Aware of Fraud’ awareness campaign, cautioning people to report fraudulent ads or messages that promote work, residency, or visit visas in exchange for money. Report scams via the eCrime Hub or by calling Dubai Police’s non-emergency hotline at 901.

For peace of mind, check the authenticity of any entry permit or visa application through the official General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA) platform.

3. There is a special visa available to jobseekers

If you are interested in exploring job options in the UAE, the country has made it easy to do so, with the UAE jobseeker visa. Introduced in 2022 and issued by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), which is the immigration authority in the country, this type of visa does not require a UAE-based individual or company to sponsor or host the visa for you.

Dayani explained that you can opt for three visa durations – a 60-, 90- or 120-day visa – and use the time in the UAE to legally apply for jobs, attend interviews, and even accept a legitimate offer. This visa category does have certain eligibility requirements, however. Learn all about it here.

4. You should not be asked to pay for recruitment or visa costs

Article 6(4) of the UAE Labour Law clearly prohibits employers and recruitment agencies from charging jobseekers or new hires any recruitment or visa-related costs – whether directly or indirectly.

This means your entry permit and residence visa costs, medical fitness tests and Emirates ID registration fees, and any recruitment or headhunter fees, are your employer’s responsibility.

No legitimate employer will ask you to pay these costs, and if they do, it’s an instant red flag. You can lodge a complaint with MOHRE, in such cases.

5. You can verify your job offer before coming

Despite repeated warnings and awareness campaigns by the Dubai Police, fake job scams continue to trap jobseekers.

If someone offers you a job in the UAE, they must provide you with an offer letter issued by the UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE). If you have received one, and are wondering if it’s legitimate, you can validate it ahead of your move, by using MOHRE’s job offer verification tool.

Learn about labour and visa fraud, and follow the steps to verify the validity of the job offer here.

6. Get all your documents attested beforehand

If you want to hit the ground running, once you’re in the UAE, ensure all your documents are attested before arriving in the country.

The UAE government requires attested foreign documents – such as birth or marriage certificates, educational qualifications, police clearance certificates, and legal contracts – to ensure they are authentic and valid. Without this vital step, you may face delays in the processing of your employment visas or family residence visas once you’re in the UAE.

In general, the attestation process requires notary and authentication from your home country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UAE Embassy. The document must then be verified by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

Learn how to get your documents attested here.