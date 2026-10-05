Pink October UAE 2026: Free mammograms, screenings, runs, Zumba and 7 events to join this month

UAE Guide

From Pink Caravan's 75+ clinic activations across all seven emirates to free DHA screenings at Expo City and the Pink Ladies Games, here's your complete guide to Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Every year, the UAE joins world efforts to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month through awareness campaigns, accessible screening, charity events, athletic challenges, and educational programmes. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Pexels

Dubai: October is here, and you may be wondering why the city is turning a little pink.

Every year, the UAE joins world efforts to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month through awareness campaigns, accessible screening, charity events, athletic challenges, and educational programmes.

Here’s everything you need to know before you sign up to participate in Pink October.

What is Breast Cancer Awareness Month?

According to the US-based American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most common form of cancer diagnosed in women worldwide. In the UAE, the National Cancer Registry puts the percentage of deaths caused by breast cancer at 11.6%. However, early diagnosis increases the chances of recovery in 95% of cases.

According to the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), the month of October is globally observed as the month of breast cancer awareness, wherein multiple campaigns are launched to raise awareness about the importance of early diagnoses of breast cancer.

Nationwide efforts in the UAE help educate people on symptoms, methods of treatment, and the need to undergo periodic screenings to enhance chances of recovery.

What is the focus of Pink October?

According to MOHAP, every October, the UAE focuses on the following key areas:

Launch awareness campaigns to share information about breast cancer.

Encourage and promote the significance of periodic screenings for the early detection of breast cancer.

Promote collaboration in medical efforts among government entities and associations concerned with fighting breast cancer.

Support ‘pink ribbon culture’ as one of the most crucial efforts aimed at raising awareness and funds to fight breast cancer.

Stay updated on the latest developments in global medical research and efforts aimed at finding effective and reliable treatment for breast cancer.

How can I contribute to Pink October?

If you would like to learn more, participate in an early screening programme, or volunteer your time and effort, there are several Pink October initiatives around the UAE that you can check out, this year:

1. #PINKtober by Al Jalila Foundation

The 12th edition of the annual #PINKtober campaign is underway, with a mission to raise funds to support women with breast cancer, expand their access to treatment, and fund research on the disease. Al Jalila Foundation is bringing together more than 250 partners, from various sectors, like education, food and beverage, hospitality, retail and sports, at its Majlis Al Amal community centre in Dubai Healthcare City. You can visit to learn more, or donate through the Foundation’s website, to support their campaign efforts.

When: All through October

Where: Majlis Al Amal, Dubai Healthcare City

Register: aljalilafoundation.ae/en/get-involved/pinktober

2. Pink Ladies Games

Get active while supporting breast cancer awareness. Gather your girl squad for the fifth edition of the Pink Ladies Games, happening at the end of October, as part of Dubai Fitness Challenge. Form a team of five, with your colleagues, friends, or family, and take on six challenges that are designed to test your teamwork, energy, fitness levels and determination. This uplifting initiative celebrates active living, while raising awareness about cancer, and encouraging healthier lifestyles for women of all ages.

When: October 30, 7am to 1pm

Where: The Sevens Stadium

Register: dubaifitnesschallenge.com/en/events/pink-ladies-games

Cost: Dh1,000

3. Harmony for Hope

In collaboration with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the Women’s Pavilion at Expo City is inviting residents to be part of Harmony of Hope – a breast cancer awareness event that offers hope, strength and resilience. Listen to an insightful panel discussion on breast health, early detection, and survivor stories, and experience the therapeutic benefits of sound healing in a special event. DHA is also offering free breast cancer screenings and ultrasounds on the day.

When: October 25, 9am to 4pm

Where: Women’s Pavilion, Expo City

Cost: Free

4. Pink Caravan

Pink Caravan – a long-running breast cancer awareness initiative organised by Sharjah-based non-profit group Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) – is back. All through October, it is expected to run more than 75 clinic activations, including fixed clinics, mobile clinics, workplace visits and community events. You can visit a Pink Caravan for free clinical breast examinations and mammograms (subject to eligibility). The screenings are open to men as well as women.

When: All through October

Where: Fixed clinic locations can be found all around the emirates:

Abu Dhabi: Mushrif Mall

Al Ain: Mall of Al Ain and Makani Zakher

Dubai: City Walk

Sharjah: Al Majaz Waterfront and Al Dhaid Mall

Umm Al Quwain: Mall of UAQ

Ras Al Khaimah: RAK Mall

Fujairah: Lulu Mall

Learn more: focp.ae/pink-caravan-campaign

5. FITPink

What if your daily run or bike ride could transform into a message of support? Dubai Holding’s community management arm is organising two events – Pink Cycle and Pink Run – to bring neighbours together for a morning of movement, strength and awareness. Both athletes and beginners are welcome, and you can choose your challenge level. Runners can pick from a 2km, 4km, or 8km route, and cyclists can select either a 5km, 10km or 15km ride. Registrations are open.

When: Pink Ride: October 4, 6am to 10am. Pink Run: October 17 and 24, 6am to 10am.

Where: Pink Run: Palm Jumeirah Boardwalk (Oct 17) and Dubai Science Park (Oct 24). Pink Ride: District One, Bicycle and Jogging Track.

Cost: Free

Register: dubaiholdingcommunities.ae

6. Zumba Pink Party

Homegrown businesses are injecting a burst of energy into breast cancer awareness efforts in Dubai. Mompreneur Pop Up Market and dance-fitness group Dance Your Heart Out is asking women to wear pink, put on their pink ribbons, and join in a mass Zumba workout to show their support. Following the event, walk around the lively pop-up market, which features food and beverage stalls, handicrafts, beauty and wellness, and lots more.

When: October 11, 9am to 2pm

Where: Pakistan Auditorium, Oud Metha

Cost: Free

7. Pink Power 3

Celebrate resilience, spread awareness, or just show up to remind every woman she is not alone, at Pink Power 3 – a community event that brings together partners from several sectors, such as physiotherapy, dental and optical support, beauty and wellness, food and hospitality, and fitness. Listen to guest speakers, such as nutritionists and oncologists, learn how to get screened and what to expect, participate in workshops, and stroll around a pop-up market. This all-day event has something for everyone, even as it raises awareness about breast cancer.

When: October 25, 10am to 8pm

Where: Time Square Centre

Cost: Free