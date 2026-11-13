Abu Dhabi court orders man to pay AED50,000 for harassing married woman
The ruling follows a criminal conviction and a AED1,000 fine after the defendant stalked the victim, sent romantic messages, and contacted her daughter
By Amr Bayoumi2 min read
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The man had previously been criminally convicted and fined AED1,000 after harassing her with romantic messages and repeated calls, contacting her daughter, and stalking her outside her home. (Representational image: Charlz Gutiérrez De Pineres/Unsplash)
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