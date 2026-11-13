Home UAE Abu Dhabi court orders man to pay AED50,000 for harassing married woman

Abu Dhabi court orders man to pay AED50,000 for harassing married woman

The ruling follows a criminal conviction and a AED1,000 fine after the defendant stalked the victim, sent romantic messages, and contacted her daughter

By Amr Bayoumi Published: 13 November 2026, 12:39 (UAE) 2 min read Share