Salik posts AED 1.045 billion net profit for first nine months of 2026

Total revenues surpass AED 2.117 billion as third-quarter mobility and cash flow rebound, with 6% to 8% revenue growth projected for 2027.

During the third quarter of 2026, the number of trips reached 194 million—an increase of 4.0% compared to the second quarter—reflecting the gradual improvement in mobility patterns following the exceptional regional events. A view of Al Garhoud Salik gate in Dubai. (File photo)