UAE Supreme Court overturns ruling ordering two individuals to pay AED 4.4 million to bank
The Supreme Court overturned the previous decision due to the lower court's failure to examine their defence regarding the debt calculation and breach-of-contract notification, and referred the case back to the issuing court for reconsideration.
The Supreme Court concluded that the lower court's ruling failed to examine objections to the expert report or verify the plea regarding the case's inadmissibility, despite the necessity of establishing the facts through proper evidentiary and investigative procedures. (Photo courtesy: Ministry of Justice)