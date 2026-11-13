Home UAE UAE Supreme Court overturns ruling ordering two individuals to pay AED 4.4 million to bank

UAE Supreme Court overturns ruling ordering two individuals to pay AED 4.4 million to bank

The Supreme Court overturned the previous decision due to the lower court's failure to examine their defence regarding the debt calculation and breach-of-contract notification, and referred the case back to the issuing court for reconsideration.

By Ahmed Abed Published: 13 November 2026, 13:30 (UAE) Updated: 13 November 2026, 13:43 (UAE) 3 min read Share