Abu Dhabi health regulator revokes one doctor’s licence and suspends another over controlled medicines violations
Action follows the detection of regulatory breaches related to the prescribing and management of controlled medicinesEmirates247
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The measures were taken as part of the department’s ongoing regulatory efforts to protect patient safety, ensure compliance with the highest standards of medical practice and strengthen professional accountability across the healthcare sector. Picture used for illustrative purpose.
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