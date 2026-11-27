AC Milan and Dubai Culture unveil artwork by Emirati artist Abdullah Lutfi for the UAE's 55th anniversary
The design brings together Emirati families, football fans, wind towers and the modern skyline in the club's red and blackWAM
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The launch of the project is aimed at supporting local talents and enabling them to showcase their creativity to a global audience, and strengthening the ties that bring the Italian club together with its fans in the UAE. Picture credit: Supplied
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