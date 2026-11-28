UAE issues AI guidelines for school assignments and projects
Ministry of Education says AI should support learning, not replace students’ independent thinking and creativity
By Rehab Halawa3 min read
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The Ministry called on families to teach their children how to properly acknowledge the use of AI tools in schoolwork, verify the accuracy of the information they produce, and complete assignments honestly and responsibly. (Picture credit: Unsplash)
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