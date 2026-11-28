Home UAE No luxury resort needed: Doctors' simple daily habits to lower stress and protect your heart

No luxury resort needed: Doctors' simple daily habits to lower stress and protect your heart

Specialists warn against ‘elixir of youth’ programmes and say a holiday can ease stress, but no expensive programme can guarantee a longer life

By Emad El-Din Khalil Published: 28 November 2026, 05:17 (UAE) Updated: 28 November 2026, 05:37 (UAE) 8 min read Share