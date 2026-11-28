No luxury resort needed: Doctors' simple daily habits to lower stress and protect your heart
Specialists warn against ‘elixir of youth’ programmes and say a holiday can ease stress, but no expensive programme can guarantee a longer life
By Emad El-Din Khalil8 min read
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Enjoying the benefits of wellness does not require travel or staying in luxury resorts, as simple, budget-friendly daily habits, can greatly contribute to lowering cortisol levels, enhancing heart function, and increasing healthy years of life. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Pexels
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