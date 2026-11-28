Home UAE UAE school exams pause for nine days: Grade 3 to 12 exams resume on December 7 after Eid Al Etihad

UAE school exams pause for nine days: Grade 3 to 12 exams resume on December 7 after Eid Al Etihad

First-semester exams are suspended from November 28 to December 6 and run until December 11, according to Ministry of Education schedules

By Mohamed Ibrahim Published: 28 November 2026, 05:02 (UAE) 3 min read Share