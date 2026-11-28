UAE school exams pause for nine days: Grade 3 to 12 exams resume on December 7 after Eid Al Etihad
First-semester exams are suspended from November 28 to December 6 and run until December 11, according to Ministry of Education schedules
By Mohamed Ibrahim3 min read
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Several school administrations have called on parents to monitor their children's preparations for completing the remaining exams and to help them organise their time during the break. Picture for illustrative purposes.
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