Ahmed bin Mohammed witnesses launch of second cohort of Dubai Financial Experts Program

The initiative aims to develop the next generation of Emirati financial leaders through a partnership between MBRCLD, DIFC and Emirates NBD Group

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, witnessed the signing of an agreement between the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development (MBRCLD), Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Emirates NBD Group to launch the second cohort of the Dubai Financial Experts Program. The programme aims to develop the next generation of Emirati leaders who will spearhead innovation in financial institutions across Dubai, the UAE and the world.