Community Development Authority highlights integrated efforts to support child development and families during Early Childhood Week
Early Childhood Week supports the objectives of the Year of the Family 2026, highlighting the importance of investing in children’s early yearsEmirates247
5 min read
Share
Her Excellency Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, and Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, visited the CDA’s interactive platform at Dubai Hills Mall, held from 19 to 21 November as part of Early Childhood Week.
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: