Drug dealers are using AI and social media to profile and target young people, UAE anti-narcotics adviser warns
Dr Abdullah Al-Khayyat says traffickers study people’s interests and weaknesses before sending tailored offers, and that prevention is the first line of defence
By Mohammed Fouda3 min read
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Artificial intelligence and data analysis tools allow promoters to understand people's interests and target them more accurately. Picture credit: Supplied
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