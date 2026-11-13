Drug dealers are using AI and social media to profile and target young people, UAE anti-narcotics adviser warns

Fujairah comes together after the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street crash: Residents support families at hospitals and funerals

UAE banks update terms and conditions from January 2027: What to check in your notice, from fees to facial recognition

Arab Parliament offers condolences to UAE over victims of Fujairah traffic accident

GCC Secretary-General expresses condolences, sympathy to UAE over victims of tragic traffic accident in Fujairah

UAE President receives Crown Prince of Bahrain