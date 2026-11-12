Home UAE UAE first-semester exams: Ministry of Education sets November 25 to December 11 for grades 3 to 12

UAE first-semester exams: Ministry of Education sets November 25 to December 11 for grades 3 to 12

Grade 12 students begin with mathematics on November 25 and must bring their own laptops, with exams resuming after the National Day holiday on December 7

By Mohammed Ibrahim Published: 12 November 2026, 22:08 (UAE) 2 min read Share