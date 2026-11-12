UAE first-semester exams: Ministry of Education sets November 25 to December 11 for grades 3 to 12
Grade 12 students begin with mathematics on November 25 and must bring their own laptops, with exams resuming after the National Day holiday on December 7
By Mohammed Ibrahim2 min read
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The guidelines clarified that 12th-grade students in private schools enrolled in the Ministry's curriculum will take all their exams in public schools, under the supervision and joint coordination of the school operations coordinators. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Pexels
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