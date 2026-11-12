Latifa bint Mohammed visits Zayed University’s ISEA2026 student exhibition
Latifa bint Mohammed highlights the role of opportunities, international exchange and experimentation in developing young creative talentEmirates247
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Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), visited Zayed University in Dubai to view student artworks presented as part of the 31st International Symposium on Electronic/Emerging Art (ISEA2026 Dubai).
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