Home UAE Up to 20% off across multiple brands as Dubai Police renew Esaad partnership with GMG

Up to 20% off across multiple brands as Dubai Police renew Esaad partnership with GMG

The renewed agreement reflects the Esaad Card Centre’s commitment to maintaining long term partnerships with leading companies across different sectors and securing attractive offers that meet the needs of cardholders and their families

Emirates247

Published: 12 November 2026, 15:54 (UAE) 1 min read Share