Up to 20% off across multiple brands as Dubai Police renew Esaad partnership with GMG
The renewed agreement reflects the Esaad Card Centre’s commitment to maintaining long term partnerships with leading companies across different sectors and securing attractive offers that meet the needs of cardholders and their familiesEmirates247
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The partnership renewal was signed by Brigadier Salah Mohammad Al Marzouqi, Director of the Esaad Card Centre, on behalf of Dubai Police, and Abdullah Thani Al Marar, Senior Director of Government Relations, on behalf of GMG.
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