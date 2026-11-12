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    Sharjah reopens beaches after oil spill clean-up

    Authorities confirm the beaches and marine environment are safe following environmental assessment and monitoring

    Emirates247Emirates247
    1 min read
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    The competent authorities confirmed that the beaches and marine environment are safe, allowing the public to visit and take part in marine activities. The reopening follows the completion of environmental assessment and monitoring work and confirmation that the area is free from any effects that could affect public health or the marine environment.

    The competent authorities confirmed that the beaches and marine environment are safe, allowing the public to visit and take part in marine activities. The reopening follows the completion of environmental assessment and monitoring work and confirmation that the area is free from any effects that could affect public health or the marine environment.

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