New UAE traffic regulations tighten vehicle recall and inspection rules
Commercial agents must repair manufacturing defects free of charge, while licensing authorities can restrict transactions involving vehicles whose owners fail to respond to recall notices.
By Ahmed Abed3 min read
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The regulations require commercial agents to repair manufacturing defects free of charge and give licensing authorities the power to suspend transactions involving vehicles whose owners fail to respond to recall notices. Picture used for illustrative purpose.
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