New UAE traffic regulations tighten vehicle recall and inspection rules

    Emirates 24|7
    Thursday, November 12, 2026 | 2:21 PM (Dubai)
    UAE Guide
    Dubai Student Card guide: Benefits, cost, who’s eligible and how to get oneFree pet lovers’ event in Abu Dhabi this weekend: Dates, location and activitiesHow to save on travel costs: All the on-demand bus shuttle services in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and AjmanWorking in the UAE: Why your basic salary matters more than you think, and five benefits it affectsDubai RTA Customer Happiness Centres: Locations, opening hours and services availableYour delivery label could be used to scam you: What it reveals and how to destroy it safelyDubai airport baggage rules: What goes in hand luggage, what to check in and what to declareUAE job loss insurance: How much ILOE payout can you get? Check the calculator and 9 eligibility rulesHow to make a will in the UAE 2026: Where to register, which law applies and common mistakesTravelling to India and forgot to fill out the Air Suvidha 2.0 health declaration form? Here’s what to do nextDubai Police giving away 5 Esaad discount cards: How UAE residents can enter and winUAE job experience certificate 2026: What it must say, who must give it and how MOHRE can helpHow to get a Golden Visa as an international graduate: Eligibility, nomination and what happens after 10 yearsUAE child car safety rules for 2027: When can your child sit in the front seat?UAE e-scooter rules 2027: Minimum age, licence requirements and 6 safety rules riders must followDubai Access Club explained: Invite-only membership, five-year tourist visa and Dh2,000 credit for frequent visitorsUAE Labour Law: Can your employer deduct money from your salary? 7 situations where deductions are allowedOwn more than two cars? What you need to know about the new UAE traffic rules.UAE travel bans explained: Can a bounced cheque, unpaid debt or traffic fine stop you leaving the country?How to deregister your car in Dubai 2026: Documents, Dh120 fee and step-by-step RTA process
    UAE

    New UAE traffic regulations tighten vehicle recall and inspection rules

    Commercial agents must repair manufacturing defects free of charge, while licensing authorities can restrict transactions involving vehicles whose owners fail to respond to recall notices.

    By Ahmed Abed3 min read
    Share
    The regulations require commercial agents to repair manufacturing defects free of charge and give licensing authorities the power to suspend transactions involving vehicles whose owners fail to respond to recall notices. Picture used for illustrative purpose.

    The regulations require commercial agents to repair manufacturing defects free of charge and give licensing authorities the power to suspend transactions involving vehicles whose owners fail to respond to recall notices. Picture used for illustrative purpose.

    Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
    Text Size:
    Google NewsFollow us on Google News
    Read Also

    UAE Ministry of Interior warns against spreading rumours about Fujairah traffic accident

    UAE President receives US delegation participating in trilateral talks