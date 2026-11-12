Home UAE Dubai Films and Games Commission to host first Dubai Playtest Night on November 14

Dubai Films and Games Commission to host first Dubai Playtest Night on November 14

Event to bring together members of Dubai’s gaming community to provide developers with feedback on electronic games in development

Emirates247

Published: 12 November 2026, 16:21 (UAE) Updated: 12 November 2026, 16:46 (UAE) 2 min read Share