Dubai Films and Games Commission to host first Dubai Playtest Night on November 14
Event to bring together members of Dubai’s gaming community to provide developers with feedback on electronic games in developmentEmirates247
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The Dubai Playtest Night will feature a diverse selection of games ranging from university projects to titles developed for festivals, reflecting the diversity of emerging talent and innovation in Dubai’s gaming industry.
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