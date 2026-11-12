Ahmed bin Saeed honours participants in ‘Cycle Against Cancer’ initiative

Initiative raises AED3.33 million for cancer care programmes at Al Jalila Foundation after 15 cyclists complete a 3,333-kilometre ride from Barcelona to Paris

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dubai Health, honoured participants in the ‘Cycle Against Cancer’ initiative in recognition of their efforts to support cancer care programmes at Al Jalila Foundation. His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended the ceremony and delivered an address.