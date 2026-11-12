Dubai retains position as Middle East’s leading maritime city in 2026 global report
Dubai ranks 12th globally and records strong gains in maritime resilience, competitiveness and future leadershipEmirates247
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Dubai has retained its position as the Middle East’s leading maritime city and ranked 12th globally in the 2026 Leading Maritime Cities (LMC) report by DNV and Menon Economics, placing the emirate among the world’s foremost maritime hubs.
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