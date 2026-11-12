Fujairah Police detail major crash on Sheikh Khalifa Road that claimed 14 lives, left 30 injured
Fujairah Police commended the police, emergency response, and medical teams for their efficient response and professionalism in handling the incidentWAM
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Upon receiving the report, the police operations room immediately dispatched specialised police units, ambulance and rescue teams, and Civil Defense personnel to the scene. Picture credit: WAM
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