Home UAE Fujairah Police detail major crash on Sheikh Khalifa Road that claimed 14 lives, left 30 injured

Fujairah Police detail major crash on Sheikh Khalifa Road that claimed 14 lives, left 30 injured

Fujairah Police commended the police, emergency response, and medical teams for their efficient response and professionalism in handling the incident

WAM

Published: 12 November 2026, 20:54 (UAE) 2 min read Share