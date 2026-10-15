Home UAE Dubai Customs achieves 99.3% cashless transactions in 2026, as emirate hits its cashless strategy target early

Dubai Customs achieves 99.3% cashless transactions in 2026, as emirate hits its cashless strategy target early

The Dubai Cashless Strategy’s non-cash index reached 90.1% across the emirate in 2026, exceeding the annual target, while Dubai Customs completed 23 million transactions with a 99.6% digital channel adoption rate

Emirates247

Published: 15 October 2026, 04:29 (UAE) 2 min read Share