Dubai Customs achieves 99.3% cashless transactions in 2026, as emirate hits its cashless strategy target early
The Dubai Cashless Strategy’s non-cash index reached 90.1% across the emirate in 2026, exceeding the annual target, while Dubai Customs completed 23 million transactions with a 99.6% digital channel adoption rateEmirates247
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The results reflect the development of the department’s digital infrastructure, the efficiency of its electronic payment systems, and its commitment to providing a smooth and secure customer experience. Picture credit: Supplied
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