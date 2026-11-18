Dubai Marina air taxi terminal completed and certified for eVTOL operations
The VMR station joins VDX near Dubai International Airport to establish the world’s first permanent electric air taxi route between two VTOL stationsEmirates247
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Skyports Infrastructure (Skyports), a global leader in the development and operation of vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) terminals, in collaboration with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), has completed the Dubai Marina Air Taxi Terminal.
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