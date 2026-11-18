The memory of scarcity explains why economic diversification, bold investment and vigilance remain central to Dubai’s story

When I read the eighth letter in 'The Letters' by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, addressed to Dubai’s youth, I discovered that behind this vision lies a painful story. It recalls a time when Dubai experienced the harsh consequences of an entire city’s fate being tied to events taking place far beyond it, with the effects reaching people’s homes and tables.