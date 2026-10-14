Dubai Municipality honours Dubai Airports for waste reduction and recycling efforts
Dubai Airports has diverted 100% of its waste from landfill since May 2026, reduced overall waste generation by 5%, and achieved a 37% recycling rateEmirates247
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From left: Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Airports, His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, and Paul Griffiths, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Airports. Photo credit: Government of Dubai Media Office
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