Dubai Police showcases advanced security technologies at World Police Summit 2026
AI-powered investigation tools, autonomous patrols and smart security systems were among the projects presented in DubaiEmirates247
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The projects covered artificial intelligence (AI), criminal investigations, proactive security, smart policing services and advanced security patrols, reflecting Dubai Police's efforts to develop an innovative security system based on intelligent data analysis and automation.
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