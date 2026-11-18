Exhibition at Emirates Towers showcases 100 projects selected from universities worldwide as part of Dubai Future Week.

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), today inaugurated the 2026 Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity exhibition, a global gathering of academic talent and innovators dedicated to addressing complex challenges through scientific research and innovation.