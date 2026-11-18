Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity 2026 exhibition
Exhibition at Emirates Towers showcases 100 projects selected from universities worldwide as part of Dubai Future Week.Emirates247
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Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), today inaugurated the 2026 Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity exhibition, a global gathering of academic talent and innovators dedicated to addressing complex challenges through scientific research and innovation.
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