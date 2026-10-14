Dubai RTA transforms Al Satwa Roundabout to slash travel times and ease congestion
The new signalised intersection is expected to improve traffic flow, enhance road safety and support more efficient public transport servicesWAM
The project is designed to provide a more convenient and efficient travel experience for road users by improving traffic flow along the roads connected to the intersection. It is expected to reduce travel times by 50% and cut waiting times and traffic queues by up to 60% during peak hours. The upgrade also enhances safety for all road users, including motorists and pedestrians.