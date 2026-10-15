Dubai Shopping Festival is back for its 32nd edition, and this is what’s new for 2026-27
Launching December 4 and running 45 days until January 17, this year’s DSF adds a first-ever Beach Canteen at Nessnass Beach alongside returning experiences, mall raffles and shopping offers across the cityEmirates247
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Shopping maintains its importance as a key component of the festival, bringing together leading international and local brands in a wide range of promotions, shopping mall experiences, raffles, and limited-time offers throughout the city. Picture credit: Supplied
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