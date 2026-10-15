Home UAE Dubai Shopping Festival is back for its 32nd edition, and this is what’s new for 2026-27

Dubai Shopping Festival is back for its 32nd edition, and this is what’s new for 2026-27

Launching December 4 and running 45 days until January 17, this year’s DSF adds a first-ever Beach Canteen at Nessnass Beach alongside returning experiences, mall raffles and shopping offers across the city

Emirates247

Published: 15 October 2026, 04:10 (UAE) 4 min read Share