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    Dubai Shopping Festival is back for its 32nd edition, and this is what’s new for 2026-27

    Launching December 4 and running 45 days until January 17, this year’s DSF adds a first-ever Beach Canteen at Nessnass Beach alongside returning experiences, mall raffles and shopping offers across the city

    Emirates247Emirates247
    4 min read
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    Shopping maintains its importance as a key component of the festival, bringing together leading international and local brands in a wide range of promotions, shopping mall experiences, raffles, and limited-time offers throughout the city. Picture credit: Supplied

    Shopping maintains its importance as a key component of the festival, bringing together leading international and local brands in a wide range of promotions, shopping mall experiences, raffles, and limited-time offers throughout the city. Picture credit: Supplied

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