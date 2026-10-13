UAE

Al Maktoum International Airport will put passenger comfort, convenience and time at the heart of its design, with capacity for 260 million travellers annually

Speaking during a session titled ‘Al Maktoum International Airport … The New Airport for the World’ at the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, Al Zaffin outlined how the airport project aims to redefine the global travel experience.

Dubai: Dubai’s ambition goes beyond building the world’s largest airport to delivering the best travel experience, with passenger comfort, convenience and time at the centre of its vision for the future of aviation.

His Excellency Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, said Dubai has never waited for the future to arrive but has always worked to shape it.

Speaking during a session titled ‘Al Maktoum International Airport … The New Airport for the World’ at the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum on Tuesday, October 13, Al Zaffin outlined how the airport project aims to redefine the global travel experience.

The forum brought together 1,000 leaders from Dubai’s government and private sectors to discuss the emirate’s future priorities and strategic ambitions.

Rethinking the passenger journey

Al Zaffin explained that the development of Al Maktoum International Airport is not simply about expanding aviation infrastructure, but about reimagining the entire passenger journey.

The goal is to deliver a completely different travel experience, beginning even before passengers arrive at the airport, with simplified procedures, seamless movement and advanced technologies operating in the background.

He emphasised that the best technologies are not necessarily those passengers can see, but those that make their journeys easier without them even noticing.

According to Al Zaffin, the success of the airport of the future will not be measured solely by the number of passengers passing through its terminals, but also by the time it saves travellers, the convenience it offers and its ability to eliminate complexity at every stage of their journey.

A personalised experience for 260 million passengers

With a planned annual capacity of 260 million passengers, Al Maktoum International Airport represents an unprecedented engineering achievement, Al Zaffin said.

However, he stressed that the real challenge lies in ensuring that every traveller feels the experience has been designed specifically for them.

This, he explained, is what distinguishes the construction of a large airport from the creation of an exceptional travel experience.

The airport's development forms part of Dubai's wider aviation strategy. Once fully completed, it is planned to become the world's largest aviation hub, with five parallel runways and the capacity to handle more than 260 million passengers annually.

Building a new city around the airport

Al Zaffin also highlighted how the project will shape an entirely new city, redefining the relationship between people, airports and urban development.

Rather than designing infrastructure around operational requirements alone, the vision places the needs of travellers at the centre of the planning process.

He stressed that Dubai's ambition has never been simply to be the biggest, but to be the best.

Al Maktoum International Airport, he said, embodies this vision by seeking to deliver the world's best travel experience while setting new standards for the future of global aviation.