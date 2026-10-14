Home UAE Global Village opens season 31 with colour, culture and celebrations

Global Village opens season 31 with colour, culture and celebrations

Thousands gathered as the region’s leading multicultural destination welcomed visitors to a new season of entertainment, dining, shopping and cultural experiences

By Pictures: Salem Khamis Published: 14 October 2026, 19:42 (UAE) Updated: 14 October 2026, 20:51 (UAE) 1 min read Share