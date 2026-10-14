Global Village opens season 31 with colour, culture and celebrations
Thousands gathered as the region’s leading multicultural destination welcomed visitors to a new season of entertainment, dining, shopping and cultural experiences
By Pictures: Salem Khamis1 min read
Share
Global Village opened the gates to Season 31 on Tuesday evening, welcoming visitors to ‘A More Wonderful World’ with a vibrant mix of cultural performances, entertainment and family experiences. Picture: Salem Khamis
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: