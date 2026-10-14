Global Village opens Season 31 with new attractions, entertainment and cultural experiences
The destination welcomes guests from today until May 2027 with 29 pavilions, thousands of shopping outlets and an expanded programme of attractions and showsEmirates247
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Running until May 2027, the new season builds on Global Village’s 30-year legacy of bringing people and cultures together. Families and friends can discover traditions, explore diverse cuisines and enjoy shared experiences from around the world.
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