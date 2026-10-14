Home UAE Global Village opens Season 31 with new attractions, entertainment and cultural experiences

Global Village opens Season 31 with new attractions, entertainment and cultural experiences

The destination welcomes guests from today until May 2027 with 29 pavilions, thousands of shopping outlets and an expanded programme of attractions and shows

Emirates247

Published: 14 October 2026, 12:25 (UAE) Updated: 14 October 2026, 12:36 (UAE) 4 min read Share