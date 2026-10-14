Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Development Program cohort

The programme’s 2025-2026 cohort graduated during the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, following a nine-month leadership development journey.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, attended the graduation of the 2025-2026 cohort of the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Development Program, organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development (MBRCLD).