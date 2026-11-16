Hamdan bin Mohammed meets interior ministers and police leaders at World Police Summit 2026

More than 220 police and security leaders and experts from over 90 countries gather in Dubai to strengthen global cooperation

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, met with a number of interior ministers and senior police officials attending the fifth edition of the World Police Summit, which opened today at the Dubai World Trade Centre.