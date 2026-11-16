Dubai brings global food safety community together for 20th Dubai International Food Safety Conference
More than 3,000 participants from 70 countries gather to explore AI, innovation and the future of food safetyEmirates247
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Organised by Dubai Municipality, the conference is being held from 16 to 18 November at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, providing a platform for international experts to explore the technologies, policies and scientific developments shaping the future of food safety.
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