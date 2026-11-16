Home UAE UAE weather forecast: Light rain possible in Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, with highs of 30°C

UAE weather forecast: Light rain possible in Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, with highs of 30°C

The NCM says the Arabian Gulf is moderate to rough, with waves of up to six feet off-shore, so avoid swimming off the coast of Abu Dhabi and Dubai

By By Sanya Nayeem, Content Editor Published: 16 November 2026, 08:58 (UAE) 2 min read Share