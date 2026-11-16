UAE weather forecast: Light rain possible in Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, with highs of 30°C
The NCM says the Arabian Gulf is moderate to rough, with waves of up to six feet off-shore, so avoid swimming off the coast of Abu Dhabi and Dubai
By By Sanya Nayeem, Content Editor2 min read
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The NCM forecasts a probability of light rainfall over the islands and some coastal and northern areas today, like Sharjah (pictured). Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Pexels
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