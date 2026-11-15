Dubai Police report 99.9% daytime safety rating as procedures are cut by 40%
Force reviews decade of achievements, AI initiatives and 2026–2033 strategy aimed at strengthening policing and institutional efficiencyEmirates247
3 min read
Share
Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, reviewed the results during his annual inspection of the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering, covering a decade of strategic achievements, technological advances and institutional reforms.
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: