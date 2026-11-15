Dubai schools can suspend staff over student safety allegations pending investigation
KHDA framework requires same-day reporting of concerns, with high-risk cases referred immediately to competent authorities
By Mohammed Ibrahim2 min read
Share
Cases or allegations involving staff or other adults who work with students must be reported without delay and no later than the same working day, usually to the Student Protection Coordinator or designated Protection Officer. Unsplash picture used for illustrative purpose only.
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: