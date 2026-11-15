UAE tightens heavy vehicle driving rules with fines of up to Dh3,000 and licence suspension
New traffic regulations set six obligations for heavy vehicle drivers, while serious offences can lead to a one-year driving licence suspension
By Ahmed Abed2 min read
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Article 31 requires heavy vehicle drivers to remain on the right side of the road and leave it only when necessary or when overtaking. Drivers must also ensure that their vehicles do not exceed the load or height permitted by the licensing authority. Picture used for illustrative purpose.
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