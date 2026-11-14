UAE President and Mohammed bin Rashid discuss national affairs in Dubai
Their Highnesses held cordial discussions and reviewed a number of issues related to the nation and its people at Al Marmoom in Dubai.WAM
1 min read
Share
During the meeting, Their Highnesses held cordial discussions and reviewed a number of issues related to the nation and its people, particularly the UAE’s development priorities and efforts to further enhance the wellbeing of its people. (WAM)
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: