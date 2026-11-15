Home UAE Dubai court rejects man’s Dh5 million lawsuit against ex-wife over child abuse complaint

Dubai court rejects man’s Dh5 million lawsuit against ex-wife over child abuse complaint

Civil court says a criminal acquittal does not by itself prove that a complaint was malicious or that the right to litigation was abused

By Mohammed Fouda Published: 15 November 2026, 08:52 (UAE) 3 min read Share