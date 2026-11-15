Dubai court rejects man’s Dh5 million lawsuit against ex-wife over child abuse complaint
Civil court says a criminal acquittal does not by itself prove that a complaint was malicious or that the right to litigation was abused
By Mohammed Fouda3 min read
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The case arose from disputes between the former couple following their divorce. They exchanged lawsuits concerning child custody, alimony and family rights, while the father also filed a case seeking the right to see and communicate with his children. Picture used for illustrative purpose.
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