Abu Dhabi court awards delivery worker Dh30,000 after assault by man and woman
Pair ordered to compensate worker after criminal conviction for dragging him alongside their vehicle and endangering his life
By Amr Bayoumi3 min read
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The court said the first defendant also assaulted the worker by kicking him on the hand, causing injuries recorded in the medical report and leaving him unable to carry out personal tasks for a period not exceeding 20 days.
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