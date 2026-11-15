Seventh Hope Makers edition receives more than 21,000 nominations in three weeks
Arab initiative launched by Mohammed bin Rashid offers Dh1 million prize to recognise individuals and organisations making a positive community impactWAM
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Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), said: “In every village and every town across the Arab world, there are young men and women whose positive energy can change their communities for the better.”
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