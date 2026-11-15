UAE weather: Light rain forecast as temperatures drop to 11°C in mountains
Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are expected on Monday, with winds reaching 40km/h and rough seas possible in the Arabian GulfEmirates247
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Temperatures across coastal areas and islands are expected to range from 20°C to 31°C, while internal areas could record lows of 14°C and highs of 32°C. Mountain temperatures are forecast to range between 11°C and 25°C. Picture used for illustrative purpose.
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