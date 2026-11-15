Erth Dubai launches first 10 books in ‘Ahl Dubai’ series documenting emirate’s people

First titles in planned 100-book series chronicle personal stories and contributions to Dubai’s cultural and social history

The first 10 books in the ‘Ahl Dubai’ series, part of the Erth Dubai initiative, were launched at a signing ceremony at Al Shindagha Museum on Sunday, in the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.