Luxury debt and hidden borrowing put marital stability at risk
Experts urge couples to curb excessive consumer spending, be transparent about debts and plan finances jointly as financial pressures increasingly fuel disputes
By Amr Bayoumi8 min read
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Experts stressed the importance of responsible consumption, transparency over debts and joint financial planning. They also said UAE legislation recognises the financial independence of both spouses and defines legal responsibility for debts and other financial obligations.
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